Yash Chopra's Wife Pamela Chopra Dies Aged 74 Due To Age-related Illness

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20. She was 74. Pamela, who was a singer, was also involved in the music of many films that were made under the Yash Chopra banner YRF. She is known for her work as a writer, dress designer, and co-producer. Pamela is the mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. She is also the mother-in-law of Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji. Pamela Chopra was reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days and was on a ventilator. Her health deteriorated and she passed away this morning. Pamela reportedly died due to an age-related illness. An official statement is awaited.

Pamela Chopra-Yash Chopra's marriage

Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 in a traditional ceremony. The couple is the parents of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. Pamela's elder son Aditya is married to actress Rani Mukerji.

More about Pamela Chopra

Pamela was last seen in a special documentary, which was a tribute to her late husband and filmmaker Yash Chopra. It was released during Valentine's Day, showing the evolution of the Bollywood industry over the years and Yash Chopra's contribution to it. The documentary was titled The Romantics. Pamela spoke about Yash Chopra's journey in the film industry. Pamela, in The Romantics, spoke about the time when Yash had sleepless nights before the release of his first film as a producer.

Pamela Chopra was her husband Yash Chopra's influence, according to Rani Mukerji. Earlier, in an interview with the PTI, Rani Mukerji said that Pamela Chopra's influence led Yash Chopra to write beautiful parts for women in his films. She said, "I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty’s (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women."

Pamela Chopra has sung several film songs including in the movies Kabhie Kabhie (1976) and Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002). Pamela was also a producer. She independently produced the 1993 film Aaina. She has also co-written her husband Yash Chopra's 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.