Anushka Sharma has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in Yash Chopra-backed film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which came out in 2008. The actor paid tribute to the ace filmmaker on his 90th birthday anniversary today, September 27, calling him an "iconic visionary" who weaved magic on screen. Director-producer Yash Chopra, who has given Indian cinema iconic movies like Waqt, Deewar, Chandni and more, passed away due to multi-organ failure after suffering from dengue in 2012. He was 80 years old.

Anushka Sharma remembers late filmmaker Yash Chopra on 90th birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, September 27, Anushka shared Yash Chopra's picture and wrote, "A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash Ji on his birth anniversary." Take a look.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films, also penned a heartfelt message remembering the iconic figure. "The legend, whose cinematic excellence paved a path for generations to come. Remembering the celebrated filmmaker #YashChopra on his 90th birth anniversary," the tweet read.

The legend, whose cinematic excellence paved a path for generations to come. Remembering the celebrated filmmaker #YashChopra on his 90th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ZyLHC7N74m — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2022

Anushka made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was bankrolled by Yash Chopra. She also starred in the filmmaker's 2012 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film Jab Tak Hai Jaan alongside Katrina Kaif.

More on Anushka Sharma's work front

The actor is currently prepping for her forthcoming biopic sports drama Chakda Xpress, which follows the story of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami and how she fulfilled her dream to become an international cricketer. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film is slated to release on Netflix. This marks her comeback to Hindi cinema after 4 years.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ TWITTER/ @THOUGHTSOFSHAH)