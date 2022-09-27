Last Updated:

'Iconic visionary': Anushka Sharma Pays Tribute To 'master Storyteller' Yash Chopra On His Birth Anniversary

Anushka Sharma paid tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra on his 90th birthday anniversary, calling him an 'iconic visionary' who weaved magic on screen.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Anushka Sharma, Yash Chopra

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ TWITTER/ @THOUGHTSOFSHAH


Anushka Sharma has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in Yash Chopra-backed film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which came out in 2008. The actor paid tribute to the ace filmmaker on his 90th birthday anniversary today, September 27, calling him an "iconic visionary" who weaved magic on screen. Director-producer Yash Chopra, who has given Indian cinema iconic movies like Waqt, Deewar, Chandni and more, passed away due to multi-organ failure after suffering from dengue in 2012. He was 80 years old. 

Anushka Sharma remembers late filmmaker Yash Chopra on 90th birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, September 27, Anushka shared Yash Chopra's picture and wrote, "A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash Ji on his birth anniversary." Take a look. 

The official Twitter handle of Yash Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films, also penned a heartfelt message remembering the iconic figure. "The legend, whose cinematic excellence paved a path for generations to come. Remembering the celebrated filmmaker #YashChopra on his 90th birth anniversary," the tweet read.

READ | Anupam Kher remembers his old friends Rishi Kapoor, Yash Chopra; shares UNSEEN pic

Anushka made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was bankrolled by Yash Chopra. She also starred in the filmmaker's 2012 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film Jab Tak Hai Jaan alongside Katrina Kaif.  

READ | Anupam Kher & Anil Kapoor visit Yash Chopra's house during morning walk; recall old days

More on Anushka Sharma's work front 

The actor is currently prepping for her forthcoming biopic sports drama Chakda Xpress, which follows the story of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami and how she fulfilled her dream to become an international cricketer. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film is slated to release on Netflix. This marks her comeback to Hindi cinema after 4 years. 

READ | Anushka Sharma shares struggles while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress': 'When You Got to...'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ TWITTER/ @THOUGHTSOFSHAH)

READ | Anushka Sharma hails Roger Federer-Nadal's camaraderie at Laver Cup 2022; 'This is...'
READ | Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt tribute for Jhulan Goswami; 'An inspiration, a role model'
First Published:
COMMENT