Yash Raj Films' Valentine's Day Post Will Take You On A Stroll Down Memory Lane; Watch

Yash Raj Films has delivered some of the most iconic and exceptional films of Bollywood. Over the four-decades, Yash Raj Films has delivered a wide range of films across different genres. But the milestone films crafted under the Yash Raj Films banner falls under the romantic genre.

The production house has redefined love and romance with its films. Not only on the silver screen but it is also spreading love on the internet too. On the occasion of Valentine's day, YRF shared a heartwarming post, which might make you nostalgic.

The short-video defines what love is. Throughout the video phrases like 'Love is about giving' and 'Love is about being one's strength', among the others flashes onto the screen. Simultaneously, a few snips from the previous films of the production house is also shown in the video. The clip ends with a phrase reading, 'Love is always #youbeforeme'.

The glimpses have been taken from films like DDLJ, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, War, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tara Rum Pum, among others. Instrumental music is playing as the background score. The followers poured their love and flooded the comments section with red-heart emojis.

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, YRF also followed Valentine's week calendar. The social media handle of the production house kept sharing engaging posts associated with each day. From Rose Day to Kiss Day, the production house wished each day to its followers and fans. Check a few below.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Yash Raj Films Instagram)

