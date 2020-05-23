'Yes, The Nose Is Fake', Says Amitabh Bachchan On His 'Gulabo Sitabo' Look

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released on May 22, and while the trailer impressed one and all, many also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan's 'nose' in the film. Is it fake? Is it real? A few fans asked the megastar on social media.

Clearing the air, Bachchan in his blog said that the nose of the character he plays is indeed 'fake' and is 'make-up'. Bachchan wrote, "An FB comment said after seeing the trailer of GiBoSiBo, that the nose is fake .. yes it is .. its makeup.. it is fake .. that is the look of the character."

He also explained how the nose is an important part of the face and changes the entire look if modified for the character. "BUT .. do you know that the most identifiable make up look is what the make up artist does to the NOSE of the actor .. the nose is the most identifiable in any human .. change the look of the nose and the look changes .. that is what the make up artist in GiBoSiBo did for me .. and explained it too .. nothing extra stuck to the face .. because it restricts expressions for the artist .. just by changing the nose it has left the rest of the face and skin free of any stuck ons or prosthetics, so that the actor can do his facial expressions with freedom .. that is the quality of the make up artists caliber," Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Meanwhile, the plot of Gulabo Sitabo revolves around Ayushmann’s character Baankey who makes life miserable as a tenant for his house owner Mirza in Lucknow. Gulabo Sitabo is once again written by Juhi Chaturvedi after collaborating with Shoojit Sircar in popular films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October.

Gulabo Sitabo is the first major Bollywood film to release Over-The-Top amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie hits Amazon Prime on June 12.

