'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer: Big B-Ayushmann's Quirks Lead To Memes Galore Within No Time

Quick links:
A veteran, a new superstar and an acclaimed director, a team like Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-Shoojit Sircar is not that common. After sparking curiosity since the casting announcement of Gulabo Sitabo, and the release of the first looks, the trailer that released on Friday seemed to live up to the anticipation. Apart from the netizens who heaped praise on the trailer, many also got creative and came up with hilarious memes.
READ: Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Big B, Ayushmann Show An Unusual Slice Of Life With Charm & Wit
The plot of Gulabo Sitabo revolves around Ayushmann’s character Baankey who makes life miserable as a tenant for his house owner Mirza in Lucknow. Some of the witty dialogues the former uses to refuse to vacate the property caught the attention of netizens.
Be it how Baankey asks Mirza to sit with his goats or that he will get an attack if he shouts made it to hilarious situations when the shopping bill goes over-budget. Another dialogue, ‘hame pata nahi tha ki itne gareeb hai aap” too made it to numerous memes, right from using old clothes as mop, or not having the money to buy earphones. Some also laughed at other dialogues like ‘Ab Maza Aayega’ by creating memes out of it
*Comes back from shopping*— Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) May 22, 2020
Mom: Bill dikha kitne paiso mein aag laga ke aa gaya
Me:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/O2NL19sfDf
My friend asks for the party..— Yash Suhagiya (@yashsuhagiya) May 22, 2020
Me :- Mere paas earphone kharid ne tak ke paise nahi hai 🤦♂️
*Le my friend :-#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/pyQrJmpDPn
When you use fata purana kapda as pocha! #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/dzcLFPISJD— Priyanka Jain (@Priyanka_0901) May 22, 2020
#GulaboSitabo— s.s.s.s_saada (@ssss_saada) May 22, 2020
When my goldigger friend asks for money to get his girlfriend for date
Me be like:- pic.twitter.com/UjZNRQHTBb
When your friend doesn't give a birthday party for 3 consecutive years 😏#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/bYpROO57O7— Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) May 22, 2020
When mom is watching her— Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) May 22, 2020
Favorite serial and dad changes
The channel.
Me:#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/UE99Wmycmf
READ:Was It A Video Call? Big B Explains How 'Gulabo Sitabo's' Trailer Announcement Was Shot
Gulabo Sitabo is once again written by Juhi Chaturvedi after collaborating with Shoojit Sircar in popular films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October.
Gulabo Sitabo is the first major Bollywood film to release Over-The-Top amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie hits Amazon Prime on June 12.
Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai. 😉— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 22, 2020
Trailer out now: https://t.co/uvTGlMMAZW
Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @PrimeVideoIN #GulaboSitaboTrailer @SrBachchan @ShoojitSircar
READ:Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Candid Still From 'Gulabo Sitabo', Expresses Love For Bachchan
READ:Ayushmann Khurrana's Trailer Announcement Gives Peek Into Quirky World Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.