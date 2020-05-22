'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer: Big B-Ayushmann's Quirks Lead To Memes Galore Within No Time

A veteran, a new superstar and an acclaimed director, a team like Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-Shoojit Sircar is not that common. After sparking curiosity since the casting announcement of Gulabo Sitabo, and the release of the first looks, the trailer that released on Friday seemed to live up to the anticipation. Apart from the netizens who heaped praise on the trailer, many also got creative and came up with hilarious memes.

The plot of Gulabo Sitabo revolves around Ayushmann’s character Baankey who makes life miserable as a tenant for his house owner Mirza in Lucknow. Some of the witty dialogues the former uses to refuse to vacate the property caught the attention of netizens.

Be it how Baankey asks Mirza to sit with his goats or that he will get an attack if he shouts made it to hilarious situations when the shopping bill goes over-budget. Another dialogue, ‘hame pata nahi tha ki itne gareeb hai aap” too made it to numerous memes, right from using old clothes as mop, or not having the money to buy earphones. Some also laughed at other dialogues like ‘Ab Maza Aayega’ by creating memes out of it

*Comes back from shopping*



Mom: Bill dikha kitne paiso mein aag laga ke aa gaya



Me:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/O2NL19sfDf — Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) May 22, 2020

My friend asks for the party..

Me :- Mere paas earphone kharid ne tak ke paise nahi hai 🤦‍♂️

*Le my friend :-#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/pyQrJmpDPn — Yash Suhagiya (@yashsuhagiya) May 22, 2020

#GulaboSitabo

When my goldigger friend asks for money to get his girlfriend for date

Me be like:- pic.twitter.com/UjZNRQHTBb — s.s.s.s_saada (@ssss_saada) May 22, 2020

When your friend doesn't give a birthday party for 3 consecutive years 😏#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/bYpROO57O7 — Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) May 22, 2020

When mom is watching her

Favorite serial and dad changes

The channel.



Me:#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/UE99Wmycmf — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) May 22, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo is once again written by Juhi Chaturvedi after collaborating with Shoojit Sircar in popular films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October.

Gulabo Sitabo is the first major Bollywood film to release Over-The-Top amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie hits Amazon Prime on June 12.

Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai. 😉

Trailer out now: https://t.co/uvTGlMMAZW

Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @PrimeVideoIN #GulaboSitaboTrailer @SrBachchan @ShoojitSircar — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 22, 2020

