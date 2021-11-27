'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra Begins Shooting For Sagar Ambre Directorial; Shares BTS Pics

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday has commenced the shooting of his film 'Yodha'. The actor took to his social media to announce the big news about his upcoming movie. The actor made the announcement via Instagram. Taking to Instagram Story, Sidharth posted a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from day 1 on the sets of his latest film.

Sidharth, who is on a roll post success of his recent film Shershaah, has now announced the beginning of his next project’s shoot. Having portrayed the heroic role of martyr Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War, the actor is now ready with Yodha. The actor took to his IG stories to share the pictures from the film’s pooja as well as the first shot of the film.

In the first image, Sidharth shared a glimpse of the film's clapperboard with the title over it. In the next image, he was seen readying his pose for the shoot of a scene. The actor was seen in a rugged look with a cargo jacket and a backpack. He captioned the snap, “Yodha begins," adding to the fans’ curiosity. Before the glimpses, he also shared a couple of images of him getting ready for the shot with his makeup crew.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha

The Kapoor & Sons star had earlier unveiled an announcement video of the film. He wrote that it will not be a standalone film, but a franchise. In the video shared, one can hear 'mayday, mayday' in the background, suggesting that the movie has something do to with a plane crash. Meanwhile, the caption of another post by Sidharth suggests a highjacking plot. Sidharth shared an animated video where he was seen with wounds on his face and holding a gun inside a flight. The video then announced the other details of the venture, that it will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The release date of the film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has also been announced — November 11, 2022.

In the caption, Sidharth mentioned that he was 'excited to be boarding this plane' which was being led by two 'talented men', referring to the directors. He added that it was the first film of an action franchise. He also shared a poster where he looked intense, and a plane taking flight could be seen in the background.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra