Yoga Poses For A Feel Good Exercise Routine That Improves Well-being

Yoga practice can do wonders for your mood, physique, and peace of mind. Yoga is the perfect practice to put into your everyday life, as you can quickly experience its many benefits. It is best for a happier mood, peace of mind and a greater sense of well-being. 15 minutes of exercise every day can get you in perfect shape and offer extreme peace of mind. Here are five basic yoga poses to help with a healthier lifestyle.

Easy yoga poses that'll make you feel good

The camel pose

This is a great exercise to reinforce the backbone and thighs. Get on your knees, turn your head up and lean back on your shoulders. Return to your hands to touch your feet's sole as you arch and stretch your back. Don't overdo it, though. If you can't get your back to touch your feet, just go as far as you are comfortable.

Read: Malaika Arora's Yoga Video 'pushing Her Limits' Is True Goals; Watch

Downward dog pose

This posture helps release the hamstrings, calves, and backpressure and tightness. Do not go for positions that feel uncomfortable or painful. Start slow as your muscle tone, balance, and mobility gradually improves. Don't assume the same poses that those who have been practising for months or years will be able to do. It will take some time to get on the perfect pose. This might take a few months or lesser.

Read: Bikram Yoga: How The Yoga Guru Bikram Took The Western World For A Ride

Hero pose

Place a yoga block or pillow under your sit bones. Place your knees under your hips as you press down on the ground at the top of your feet. Open your calves to the sides and try sitting down your hips to the ground. Hold this pose for up to 10 breaths. This posture works fantastically for athletes or runners with shin splints issues.

Read: Bikram Yoga Features In A Netflix Series - What Do We Know About It?

Hip opener pose

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. To build a "figure four" shape with the arms, cross your right ankle over your left knee. Next, interlace your fingers behind the left hamstring or shine and pull the left leg to your chest. Keep your feet flexed, and try to keep your butt on the ground. Keep on each side for 10 breaths.

Read: Five Benefits Of Practising Yoga Nidra Mediation On The Body And Mind

Toebreaker pose

Stand on your knees. To effectively achieve this pose, feet are perpendicular to the floor. Next, extend your arms upward and tie your thumbs together. After that, stretch your spine. Take ten deep breaths. This pose does wonders for stretching achy food muscles.

Disclaimer: Although these poses work wonders for increasing the flexibility of your body, it is highly recommended that you practice these poses under the guidance of a yoga expert. Do not try these at home, unsupervised.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.