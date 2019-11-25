Malaika Arora's Yoga Video 'pushing Her Limits' Is True Goals; Watch

Malaika Arora who never skips a day with her yoga routine shared an inspiring video of a yoga pose. The actress who is now a yoga entrepreneur was seen at her own yoga studio in Mumbai. Using the hashtag 'Malaika's Monday Motivation', the actress wrote: "My mantra always has been, we learn to bend so that we may seldom break. And my ever present tribe at The Diva Yoga ensures, I push my limits every single day!" [sic]

Malaika Arora takes an auto ride in Mumbai with parents, pictures go viral

Malaika Arora talks why Yoga is important

In an interview with a leading publication, Malaika said that yoga helped her heal when she was going through separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She said, "For one, it helped me immensely, like thousands of people. I’m all for fitness — whether running, swimming, lifting weights or doing yoga. It creates a sense of well-being and it wasn’t just physical but also mental approach. All of us go through a lot of lows in our lives and it gave me that focus and direction."

She also added: "When I was going through my separation, yoga calmed me and healed me. You can do it for just 10 minutes. You don’t have to go on for an hour, although it would be fantastic if you can pull that off. You will see what wonders it does to your mind, body and soul."

#MeToo: Malaika Arora opens up on changes in industry, praises steps in 'right direction'

On Personal Front

Malaika has been in the news for confessing her love for Arjun Kapoor on social media. The two have been spotted together at events and have also taken holidays together. Talking about her son's reaction to their relationship, Malaika said, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

Malaika Arora vs Kendall Jenner: Who slayed the red tulle gown better?

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday & others light up designer Falguni Peacock's store launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.