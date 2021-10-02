'You Helped Me Find Me': As 'Haider' Clocks 7 Years, Shahid Kapoor Pens Special Note

One of the biggest critical and commercial hits of 2014, Vishal Bhardwaj's concluding movie to his Shakespearean trilogy, Haider, left an impressionable mark on Bollywood. With its visually stunning cinematography mixed with the stellar execution of the heartwrenching events by the cast, the movie is unarguably one of the most memorable movies of actor Shahid Kapoor's career. Released in 2014, the movie clocked seven years on October 2, 2021.

Shahid Kapoor on Haider

Taking to his Instagram, the actor penned a thought-provoking note to commemorate seven years since the release of the crime drama film. Receiving critical acclaim for his performance, the pictures shared by the actor highlighted moments from 2014 that have been etched in his memories. From flaunting his bald look to his brother Ishaan Khattar posing cheerily in front of the poster, Shahid revealed the significance of Haider in his career. He wrote,

''To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN !!''

More on Haider

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is set in 1995 depicting the times when Kashmir locals were being picked up by the authorities on the ground of suspicion that they were part of militant groups. Haider Meer, played by Shahid, returns home only to find his father missing thus ensuing an anguished search for answers behind his disappearance. The movie also features Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and more notable actors.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the commercial super hit film Kabir Singh. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey which is set to release on December 31 this year. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is a remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor