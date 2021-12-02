YouTube Reveals Most Trending Video Of 2021 In India, 'Zombie: The Living Dead' Tops List

YouTube India on Thursday announced the list of top 10 content creators, top trending videos and many more. YouTube channel named Round2hell topped the list in both of the categories, they're recent horror-comedy short film Zombie: The Living Dead was the top trending video of 2021.

YouTube India on Thursday announced that Zombie: The Living Dead, a 40-minute horror-comedy film by channel Round2Hell was the top trending video of 2021. Not just that, Round2hell was also named as one of the top content creators of 2021. Round2Hell is a Youtube channel that makes videos on topics ranging from comedy to science fiction. The channel was founded by three friends, Zayn, Wasim and Nazim, and their channel currently has over 20 million subscribers.

YouTube India in a statement said, "Comedy got new laughs. While Round2Hell's 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video. Some of the most popular Shorts creators in 2021 went beyond the well-understood techniques of editing videos to music and transitions, and have given rise to new and innovative formats of short-form storytelling across themes including family and friendships, language skills, motivation and men's grooming content and social messages."

As Round2Hell, with over 23.6 million subscribers, was listed as one of the top 10 creators in the country, other content creators on the list majorly comprised gaming channels including the likes of Techno Gamers, Lokesh Gamer, A_S Gaming and Gyan Gaming.

"In 2021, gaming levelled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building. In fact, a 5-hour long gaming Livestream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year," said YouTube India in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jubin Nautyal's superhit song Lut Gaye, starring actor Emraan Hashmi, was the most-watched music video of the year. Two peppy tracks by rapper Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Paani Paani and Saiyaan Ji, romantic ballad Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah movie and singer B Praak sensational hit Baarish Ki Jaaye were among the other songs that made it to the top 10 watched music videos in India.

