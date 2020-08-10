Yuzvendra Chahal Says His Sunday Was 'well Spent' As He Watched 'Lootcase', Read

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently tweeted out his personal review for the movie Lootcase. Yuzvendra mentioned that his Sunday was well-spent because of how good the movie was. Take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's tweet and fan reactions on the tweet as well as the movie.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Tweet

A Sunday well spent with Partner in crime 🤪 Watched #Lootcase on @DisneyplusHSVIP today..what a laughter ride with comic timings of @kunalkemmu @RanvirShorey @raogajraj 😂



Loved it! 💯 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 9, 2020

Many fans have reacted to his tweet. Fans also mentioned that they enjoyed the movie. Take a look at fan reactions:

Congrats yuzi sir

Love u sir — Rajveer singh Chouhan (@Rajveer20897274) August 9, 2020

great movie! Loved it — K (@tew07_holler) August 10, 2020

About Lootcase

Lootcase is a movie directed by Rajesh Krishnan, also marking his directorial debut. The movie stars Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal in lead roles with Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. The movie was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but didn't because of the pandemic. Now the movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The plot of the movie revolves around Nandan Kumar and an interesting turn of event in his life. Nandan Kumar gets a hold of a red suitcase which has Rs.10 crores in it. Finally, the politician responsible for laundering the money is caught and all is well in Nandan's life.

The film has got a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. Fans and critics have both enjoyed the movie. Since the release of the film, many people on Twitter have been posting positive reviews about the movie. One fan wrote - Lootcase is arguably the best movie streaming right now. What a fun watch. while another fan mentioned - Just done with #Lootcase Kudos to the entire star casts of the movie.@kunalkemmu sir, you have done a fabulous job . Congrats. Take a look at fan reactions:

Just done with #Lootcase

Kudos to the entire star casts of the movie. @kunalkemmu sir, you have done a fabulous job .

Congrats 👏 — ashish panda 🇮🇳 (@AshishAP00575) August 8, 2020

Lootcase is arguably the best movie streaming right now. What a fun watch. — Sattvik (@sattvikm) August 6, 2020

Watched #Lootcase😍❤️@kunalkemmu You Never Disappoint Audiences 💙❤️



Ek Afsoos Reh gayi bas Pura Movie Dekhli but "Binu Didi" ko Nhi Dekh Paye🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/C9ZzKWIJYX — ShiRin✨MazumdEr✨ (@Shirin_Afruj) August 9, 2020

About Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian cricketer and former chess player. He represents India in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He plays for team Harayana and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League. He is the only the second cricketer in the history of T20I history to have taken a 6 wicket haul.

Promo Pic Credit: Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram and Twitter

