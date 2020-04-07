Zaira Wasim Thanks BSNL For Resolving Cellular Problem; Says 'so Very Grateful'

Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-led Bollywood blockbuster Dangal has quit the industry but the actor has been active on her social media since the internet lockdown was removed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The actor took to her Twitter handle to seek help from the cellular company BSNL after facing problems for a week.

Within hours, a telecom officer reached out to her and resolved the issue. Zaira thanked the BSNL officer and wrote that she was 'very grateful'.

Zara mujhe koi BSNL customer care ka number lekin JISPE WOH LOG PHONE UTHAYE! @BSNLCorporate

Trying my luck since a week now. @BSNL_JK — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) April 7, 2020

Well.. update!

The BSNL telecom officer personally reached out to me and resolved the issue.



Thank you so much @RumuzB

So very grateful! ❤️ @BSNLCorporate @BSNL_JK https://t.co/no0WE7BpF8 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) April 7, 2020

In June 2019, the National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting. The 18-year-old actor said she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Dangal fame star said she realised "though she may fit here perfectly, she does not belong here".

