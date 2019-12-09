Bollywood Controversies In 2019; From Kabir Singh To Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood

The year 2019 has been one of the most eventful years of Bollywood. A lot of records were broken by various content-oriented mass-entertainers. However, a lot of them got trapped in controversies too. The year has been full of controversies surrounding films and celebrities. Films like Kabir Singh and Judgementall Hai Kya, among others, faced criticisms even before their releases. Hardik Pandya's comments on women on the couch of Koffee With Karan also raised many eyebrows. Here are some of the major Bollywood controversies in 2019:

Zaira Wasim's Exit from Bollywood

The Dangal fame Zaira Wasim's social media post took the internet by storm when she announced her retirement from Bollywood. In a post shared on her Facebook, Zaira mentioning specifically about her religion and wrote that she was quitting the film industry to follow faith. Many religious leaders and celebs supported her while a lot of others criticised her.

Kabir Singh allegedly called a misogynist film

Apart from actor Shahid Kapoor's one of the best performances, the film can also be remembered for the criticisms. Many well-known critics and a section of the audience bashed the romance-drama on the internet for promoting 'toxic masculinity'.

Kangana Ranaut's argument with a journalist

Kangana Ranaut delivered two films in 2019. It was the press conference for her second release Judgementall Hai Kya when she suddenly got into an ugly fight with a journalist over her film Manikarnika. She accused the journalist of running a smear campaign against her.

Vivek Oberoi's tweet on a past relationship

Actor Vivek Oberoi attracted the headlines in May 2019 for reportedly shared a meme on his social media handle, which offended many. During the General Elections 2019, a meme template on Exit Polls, Opinion Polls and Results went viral. One of the meme templates featured Vivek, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in three frames.

Bollywood celebs accused of taking drugs

Filmmaker Karan Johar organised a social get-together in August 2019, and the glimpse from the party flooded the internet with criticisms against the celebs. Many internet users and leaders accused all the featured actors of flaunting their drugged state in the video.

