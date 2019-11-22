Zareen Khan Says Indian Cinema Should Be Used To Normalise Being Queer

Zareen Khan is an Indian actor who gained fame after her debut alongside Salman Khan, in the movie Veer. The actor is all set to star in an upcoming movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. She will be seen portraying a homosexual character in the movie.

Zareen Khan, in a recent interview with a news agency, spoke about Indian cinema being used to normalise the topic of homosexuality in society.

The Veer actor's views on homosexuality

Zareen, when questioned about the script, she said that when she read the script of the movie, she realised how significant this story is. In conversation during her interview, she expressed that according to the law, it is completely fine to be a homosexual or have a homosexual relationship. However, when it comes to the elder people or the parents' generation, they are still not okay with the concept of homosexuality. She added that they don't consider it normal. While speaking about freedom, Zareen Khan said that the younger generation talks among themselves about the same, but cannot live freely due to such thoughts that are a belief in our society.

Also Read | Zareen Khan's Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

She was keen enough to support her answer with a real-life instance. She said that she has a friend who is homosexual and his family is forcing him to get married to a girl. The actor talked about him being hesitant to confess to his parents. She said that this problem is faced by many LGBTQ+ community people, therefore Indian cinema should be used to create normalcy in people’s mind, particularly those people who are not much aware of the topic of homosexuality.

On the response to the movie, Zareen said, “I’m overwhelmed by the love our film has received by the people. Extremely happy and excited about the win. The best compliment I received was ‘There couldn’t be a better or any other Mansi than you’ (Mansi being the name of my character in the film). I can’t wait for the world to watch this film and shower us with all their love.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Rages At Shefali Bagga's Body Shaming Remark

About the movie:

The movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is based on the story about two homosexual characters played by Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha. The movie is produced by Anshuman Jha and directed by Harish Vyas. The film will be screened at the South Asian Film Festival in Manhattan on November 22.

Also Read | Zareen Khan Body-shamed Over Pic, Anushka Sharma Responds

Zareen's thoughts on getting the role

Zareen also shared why she is proud to have this role. She said that she had to audition for the role because, in the beginning, the filmmakers thought that Zareen had that glamorous image from her earlier films, and this movie required a girl-next-door image. Therefore she auditioned for the role and she is glad that she got the role.

Also Read | Man Dies After His Bike Allegedly Collides With Actress Zareen Khan's Car, Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.