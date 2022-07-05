Zayed Khan Talks About Sister Sussanne's Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni: 'He's A Lovely Boy'

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's relationship has been one of the talking points in Bollywood, with the duo's social media glimpses being enough to shed light on their special bond. The former's brother and actor Zayed Khan recently spilt beans on their romance, calling Arslan a 'lovely' person having a 'sweetheart' nature.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Zayed, who'll soon be making his comeback with a film slated to release digitally, mentioned that if Sussanne Khan is happy with Arslan, he was no one to say anything about the relationship. Apart from this, Zayed also spoke about his 'brotherly' bond with Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, calling the latter one of the 'most generous, disciplined people'.

Zayed Khan spills beans on sister Sussanne & Arslan Goni's relationship

Talking about Arslan, the Main Hoon Na actor mentioned, "I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything? At the end of the day, it's just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk."

For the unversed, rumours of Sussanne and Arslan's affair surfaced in mid-2021, however, it was only on her birthday in October that things were made 'Instagram official'. The duo has since been vocal in expressing love for each other via social media, and have also been spotted on various getaways time and again. They even joined Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad in Goa, with glimpses of the couples partying together going viral on the internet.

Zayed Khan on his bond with Hrithik Roshan

Zayed also heaped praises on the Vikram Vedha star, revealing that he has known Hrithik since the age of 10. "I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical, and sincere," the 42-year-old stated.