Zeenat Aman Admits Her Film Chhailla Babu Hasn't 'aged Too Well'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman often shares her thoughts on Instagram. She joined Instagram on February 21, and since then, she has looked back at a number of incidents from her life. Recently, she shared her views about Chhailla Babu, her 1977 film.

3 things you need to know:

Chhailla Babu was directed by Joy Mukherjee.

The film is a romance-thriller, where the plot centres around the enigma of Chhailla (Rajesh Khanna).

Zeenat Aman was seen in a number of avatars in the film.

Zeenat Aman looks back at her Bollywood masala flick

Zeenat shared a picture of herself from the shoot of Chhailla Babu. She began her post by speaking of her film. The Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka star said that the film was a blend of romance, action, drama and music. Adding that her “Nahiiiiiiiiiin,” line is “pretty much the hallmark of Bollywood masala.”

She further described her look, which featured, “A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots.” The picture was taken directly from the action-packed climax shoot, which took place in Goa. The Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actress even added that the sequence even entailed her throwing some punches. See Zeenat's picture below.

(Zeenat Aman at the set of Chhailla Babu in Goa | Image: thezeenat.aman/Instagram)

Zeenat Aman ‘cringes’ looking back at the film

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress admitted that her films from the 70s have not aged too well. Explaining that her younger followers find themselves to be appalled at the “red Indian” sequence in Chhailla Babu, she added that even she feels cringe over it.

(Zeenat Aman's Instagram post detailing her experience with Chhailla Babu)

She said that era of Bollywood films featured such “caricatures." As one of the most prominent actresses of the era, Zeenat has been a part of several films which could be categorised as caricaturish. However, the Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor actress said that she is glad about knowing better with time.