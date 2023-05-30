Zeenat Aman's Instagram Revelation: 9 Iconic Roles She Dreamed Of Playing

In a recent Instagram post, Zeenat Aman shared her aspirations for roles she would have loved to portray throughout her career, reflecting on missed opportunities. She expressed admiration for British actress Audrey Hepburn and credited her vintage look as an inspiration. Zeenat also discussed the value of creative collaborations and how they provide a unique perspective on one's own image. Additionally, she openly expressed her admiration for fellow actors and their captivating performances on screen.

She revealed her affinity for iconic roles she wished she had the opportunity to portray. One character that resonated with her was Tanya McQuoid from the show The White Lotus, brilliantly portrayed by American actress Jennifer Coolidge. Additionally, she expressed her admiration for the character Rosie from R.K. Narayan's Guide, originally brought to life by the accomplished actress Waheeda Rehman.

In the list she further mentioned that she would have loved to portray the role of Anarkali from the film Mughal-e-Azam which was played by actress Madhubala. Then she touched upon the role of Cesira from Two Women and her character was essayed by Sophia Loren. She also brought up the character of Miranda Priestly from the film The Devil Wears Prada, whose role was played by Meryl Steep.

Aman also showed interest in playing the role of Shashi Godbole from English Vinglish and the role was portrayed by late actress Sridevi. Next. On number seventh, she mentioned the role of Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The actress wrote that her character was voiced by American actress Kathleen Turner. The eighth position was taken by Miss Piggy from The Muppets, a character known for her larger-than-life personality, whose voice has been portrayed by various artists over time. In the end, she wrote, "And… by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara. I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions."

Zeenat Aman: A Trailblazing Icon of the 70s Film Industry

Zeenat Aman, a prominent figure in the 1970s, gained fame for her unconventional and distinctive roles. Prior to her acting career, she established herself as a successful model. She delivered remarkable performances in notable films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna,Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don,Yaadon Ki Baarat, and more. Her talent and unique presence left a lasting impact on the film industry during that era.