Zeenat Aman Reveals Reality Behind 'flawless Faces' On Screen, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Zeenat Aman has become a trailblazer ever since she made her Instagram debut earlier this year. She often posts about her experiences in life, and what she has learnt from them. Her latest post is cut from the same cloth and explores her take on how fans perceive celebrity beauty.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared a greyscale picture of herself getting styled by a team. In the caption, she reminded her fans that they needn’t look like the people who appear on social media, in magazines or on TV. She further noted that the seemingly flawless looks that appear on the screen are due to the hard work of ‘an army of technicians’. She concluded by saying that fans should enjoy the aesthetics, and get inspiration, but “take it all with more than a pinch of salt”. Citadel star Priyanka Chopra also responded to her post, She took to the comments and called Zeenat an, "icon". Shweta Bachchan also said in the comments that the Bollywood veteran's message was, "too true". Check out her post below.

Zeenat Aman on Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan are both veterans in the world of Bollywood. They starred in Laawaris, which recently completed 42 years earlier this week. Zeenat shared a picture from Laawaris on Instagram and looked back at the film. She also stated that she has a long working relationship with the Sholay actor.

In the post, she said, "Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture)," she added. Take a look at the post below.

While speaking about the long working relationship between the two, Zeenat explained why they partially work well together. She attributed their work ethic and said that they were punctual in a way which wasn’t common in the film industry at the time. Zeenat also recalled an instance when he was late, but didn't expand upon it.