Zeenat Aman To Make Comeback With Manish Harishankar's Showsttopper?

Zeenat Aman, the iconic Bollywood diva from the 1970s, has made her web series debut with Manish Harishankar's show Showsttopper, according to reports. The 70s beauty chose to work on this show as it dealt with the sensitive topic of bra fitting. Aman is no stranger to fame and attention, both good and bad, but she has been known to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with her unconventional acting.

According to Pinkvilla, Harishankar's Showsttopper also features some of the popular entertainment industry names like Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Shweta Tiwari, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab. This web series particularly tells the audience how women face issues with wrong bra sizes and how such topics are neglected by society. Through this show, viewers will get a heads-up on this subject and learn about the physical problems a woman faces due to the wrong bra fitting.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manish Harishankar was asked about how he got Zeenat Aman to work for his show, to which he replied that they stumbled upon her name as she was the perfect fit and age for the role. "After being asked to work on this web series, Zeenat just loved the story and immediately said yes."

Zeenat's Professional Life

Zeenat Aman is an Indian actress and former fashion model, who has captivated the audience since the 70s with her bold style and unconventional roles. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress first received recognition for her modeling work at the age of 19.

After winning both Miss Asia Pacific and Femina Miss India, she began her acting career with a small role in the 1971 film Hulchul. However, she rose to fame through her role as Janice in Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna. To date, she is considered as one of the most influential figures in the history of Bollywood.