Zoya Akhtar The Archies Gang Invites Viewers To Riverdale With New Poster

Zoya Akhtar's announcement of the Indian adaptation of the popular comic The Archies has created a buzz in the news. Adding to the excitement, the director recently shared a new poster featuring the star cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, who will be making their Bollywood debut with this film.

The movie also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. Akhtar took to Instagram to share the stylish poster, captioning it, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat. Meet The Archies gang. Coming soon."

The post garnered attention from industry friends, with Navya Nanda, Agastya's sister, commenting, "Let's go gang," and Soni Razdan expressing her excitement with a "Yay."

(The Archies new poster | Image: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)

Who's playing who in The Archies?

(The Archies poster | Image: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram)

In The Archies, Amitabh Bachchan's nephew, Agastya Nanda, takes on the role of Archie Andrews, while Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge and Khushi Kapoor embodies Betty Cooper.

Aditi Dot plays Midge Klump, Vedang Raina portrays Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda takes on the role of Dilton Doiley, and Mihir Ahuja brings Jughead Jones to life. Last December, Akhtar celebrated the wrap of the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram and expressing her gratitude towards the cast and crew.

The Archies wrap party

A wrap party was also organized in Mumbai, attended by the star cast of The Archies along with Shweta Bachchan and others. The Archies is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix, although the official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Apart from The Archies, Zoya Akhtar is also producing her brother Farhan Akhtar's project Jee Le Zaraa. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie is yet to go on the floors and is touted to be around three women who embarks on a trip.