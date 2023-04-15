Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan Step Out To Party With Orhan Awatramani, Friends

Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her acting debut with the film The Archies, went out to attend a party with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi's close friends, including Orhan Awatramani, were also in attendance as the paparazzi spotted them last night. The group was seen interacting outside a popular joint in Mumbai.

In the video being circulated online, Khushi Kapoor was spotted wearing a black mini-dress. She paired her dress with beige-colored heels and black purse. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan sported a casual outfit. He opted for a green shirt and teamed it with a white T-shirt and jeans. Orhan aka Orry, who was also at the party, was seen in a track suit. Check out the video below:

Khushi Kapoor work front

Khushi Kapoor will soon mark her acting debut with the film The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and others as the main leads. Khushi Kapoor shared a clip from the movie on her Instagram with the caption, "Ain't nothing like old school❤️ Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in."

Later, she also shared a poster of The Archies with the caption, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in." As soon as she dropped the poster, her fans took to the comments to shower praises. A fan wrote, "Wow! Love it! Looking sooooo good Khushi," while another fan commented, "Congratulations !! Looks too good." Meanwhile, several celebrities wished her luck.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son. He was born on March 5, 2001. Ibrahim made his acting debut with the 2008 film Tashan. He played the role of little Jimmy. Ibrahim is the younger brother of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.