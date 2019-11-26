Zoya Akhtar Shares Thoughts On Lust Stories, Digital Medium And Her Upcoming Work

Zoya Akhtar has made a name in the film industry with her movies like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and most recent Gully Boy, which incidentally is the official entry from India for Oscars 2020. In a tete-e-tete with a leading entertainment magazine, the director expressed her views on the evolving cinema and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Zoya Akhtar on how Indian cinema is evolving

Zoya Akhtar, who made her directorial debut in 2009 with Luck By Chance, believes the Indian cinema is in one of the best phases, where there is a demand for content that is novel and intriguing. Cinema is evolving, she says, with streaming platforms and infrastructure making cinema and content available to all houses. She loves this phase of cinema where she can tell many different kinds of stories without the worry of censorship.

Zoya Akhtar on Lust Stories and depicting female perspective through movies

Early this year, Zoya, made her digital debut with Netflix's Lust Stories. The movie is an anthology directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar. Akhtar's movie features Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead and narrates an illicit affair between a housemaid and her bachelor employer. Akhtar believes the movie brought a female perspective to the forefront and the director wishes to put forth stories narrating the same in the future.

On the professional front, Zoya is busy writing the script for the second season of Amazon Prime's Made In Heaven. Other than Made In Heaven, the director is reportedly working on endless productions with her production house, Tiger Baby Films.

Also Read | Radhika Apte Shares Photo Of Her Emmy Nomination Medal For 'Lust Stories'

Also Read | Lust Stroies By Netflix To Have A Telugu Version Starring Amala Paul

Also Read | Ranveer Singh: Here Is A List Of The Best Songs Starring The Gully Boy Actor

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar: A List Of Best Songs From The Gully Boy Director's Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.