2020 US Elections: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Take Son James To Vote

Sex In The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted outside the voting poll building in New York. The star was seen with her husband Mathew Broderick and their 18-year-old son James Wilkie. All three of the family members had 'I Voted' sticker applied to their clothing. Take a look at the stars outside the voting booths and read more about the family.

US Presidential Elections 2020

In the picture, fans can spot Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick together and their son James on one side. Sarah is sporting a white jacket with blue pants and a white shirt. Matthew Broderick is seen sporting a black blazer and grey pants. Sarah and Matthew's son is seen sporting a red hat and some casual overalls. The three are rarely spotted together in public.

All three of the celebs are seen sporting face masks, keeping the pandemic in mind. Sarah has been very vocal about using a face mask to protect oneself from the virus. She has also never been publically seen without one.

James votes for the first time

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James has also voted for the first time in 2020 US Elections. He turned 18 years old last week and has already taken up his civil responsibility. Sarah also added a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Take a look:

The actor added many baby pictures of James and also left a heartfelt caption. She mentioned in her post that James Wilkie had turned 18 years old on October 28. She then added - 'I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so.X, Mama.' Many fans showered the post with love and affection towards the actor and her son.

Sarah has also been vocal about voting for Biden in the 2020 election. She also added multiple posts on her Instagram mentioning that she would be voting for Biden and Harris. Take a look:

