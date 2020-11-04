US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez Urges Fans To Cast Their Votes, Says "your Voice Matters"

American singer Selena Gomez on Tuesday took to her Instagram to urge people to vote in the ongoing US Elections 2020. She asked people to go and vote in person. The singer mentioned that she knows many of her fans have voted. However, if there is someone out there who has not then one should definitely take the opportunity to do so.

Selena Gomez urges people to vote

In a video message, Selena Gomez said, "Hey guys, I know that many of you have voted, and I’m so proud, and I’m so happy that you did, but there is plenty of other people who haven’t, and I think they don’t plan to. So please use the mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my home town like Texas, and Pennsylvania and Florida. Your voice matters so much. People think that it doesn’t matter but other elections have been this close before, so you have to understand that your voice does matter. It’s so important and I’m just so thankful that you guys are listening. I hope that you can get out there and do everything that you can. Please, please vote in person”.

The singer also shared a video with a cumulation of several shots of people protesting and how they came out against injustice during the Black Lives Matter campaign. In the video, there are several people protesting against the system and the video ended with a message, "please vote". Take a look what Selena Gomez has to say about US Elections 2020.

US Presidential Elections 2020

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken an early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections 2020 as the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election 2020 began on Tuesday night. Polling was yet to conclude in various states in the West Coast as states in the other parts of the country started counting of votes at the conclusion of their polling late in the evening. The next occupant to the White House needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. As per news agency PTI, in the early trend, Biden has earned 131 and Trump 92 electoral votes, with results from key battleground states just started trickling in. President Trump is seeking his re-election for the second consecutive term.

- with inputs from PTI

