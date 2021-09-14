2021 Met Gala Spark Meme Fest & These Best Ones Will Surely Make You Laugh Hard

There was style, there was over-the-top glamour quotient and then there were the memes at the Met Gala 2021 that was held in New York on Monday. The fashion event has been fodder for memes over the years and it didn't disappoint us this year too. Since the event returned after a year gap due to COVID-19, it seems the meme-makers were even more on fire this time.

The Met Gala brought out some of the biggest names in the world of films, music, and even sports. While many came dressed in their stylish best, out-of-the-box would also be an understatement for some of the outfits.

Here are some of the best memes from Met Gala 2021:

Kim Kardashian donned arguably the most unique look at the Met Gala red carpet and was the most talked-about celebrity, sparking a flood of reactions. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a head-to-toe all-black avatar, even going on to cover her face and hands in black. Only her ponytail stood out, though media persons and fans did not find it hard to guess who she was.

A common joke was about Kim resembling Dementor from Harry Potter. One netizen quipped that the person was not Kim and the introverts seemed to have found the outfit they'd chose if they are forced to step out Even the 'Who's that Pokemon' image got a reference.

I bet this isn’t even Kim Kardashian. Kim’s at home in her pyjamas eating pizza. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/raJguJ0gJG — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) September 14, 2021

my sleep paralysis demon on it’s way to the met gala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yzuJBAqvca — 🪐🤍✨ (@reveluviezzz) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X was among the other celebs who gave meme-makers something to try their creativity after removing a robe, a superhero-like outfit, and finally presenting a glittering bodysuit. While his first look was termed good protection from cold, some were reminded of Star Wars' C-3PO from his second outfit, and his interaction with Keke Palme gave twinning vibes.

Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala pic.twitter.com/F2qhUFDiKd — Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X and Keke Palmer are dressed like a crime fighting superhero duo and I would pay good money for that movie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yNkylUmut8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2021

Pete Davidson reminded one netizen of one of the Three Blind Mice.

pete davidson came as one of the three blind mice #MetGala2021 #metgala pic.twitter.com/SNNtWCxha2 — brooke AUSSIES P1 (@yourewellcool) September 13, 2021

Kim Petras 'literally showing up wearing a horse' left the netizens laughing hard.

KIM PETRAS REALLY SHOWED UP WEARING A HORSE pic.twitter.com/tIZ49Pl7Fy — 🌌 Violent Soup 🌌 (@VioletLoup) September 13, 2021

Dan Levy's maps on his outfit did spark a comment about the Maps song by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Alexa, play Maps by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs https://t.co/dennOn0kD3 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021

Frank Ocean coming up with a 'green baby' made netizens call it 'Shrek's child'.

Many seemed to take a quip at the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme and highlighted how it should have actually been a simple tee and jeans.