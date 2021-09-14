Last Updated:

2021 Met Gala Spark Meme Fest & These Best Ones Will Surely Make You Laugh Hard

2021 Met Gala sparked a meme fest on social media and a collection of the best ones from the New York event will surely make you laugh hard. Read on.

There was style, there was over-the-top glamour quotient and then there were the memes at the Met Gala 2021 that was held in New York on Monday. The fashion event has been fodder for memes over the years and it didn't disappoint us this year too. Since the event returned after a year gap due to COVID-19, it seems the meme-makers were even more on fire this time.

The Met Gala brought out some of the biggest names in the world of films, music, and even sports. While many came dressed in their stylish best, out-of-the-box would also be an understatement for some of the outfits.

Here are some of the best memes from Met Gala 2021:

Kim Kardashian donned arguably the most unique look at the Met Gala red carpet and was the most talked-about celebrity, sparking a flood of reactions. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a head-to-toe all-black avatar, even going on to cover her face and hands in black. Only her ponytail stood out, though media persons and fans did not find it hard to guess who she was.

A common joke was about Kim resembling Dementor from Harry Potter.  One netizen quipped that the person was not Kim and the introverts seemed to have found the outfit they'd chose if they are forced to step out  Even the 'Who's that Pokemon' image got a reference.

Lil Nas X was among the other celebs who gave meme-makers something to try their creativity after removing a robe, a superhero-like outfit, and finally presenting a glittering bodysuit. While his first look was termed good protection from cold, some were reminded of Star Wars' C-3PO from his second outfit, and his interaction with Keke Palme gave twinning vibes.

Pete Davidson reminded one netizen of one of the Three Blind Mice. 

Kim Petras 'literally showing up wearing a horse' left the netizens laughing hard.

Dan Levy's maps on his outfit did spark a comment about the Maps song by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Frank Ocean coming up with a 'green baby' made netizens call it 'Shrek's child'.

Many seemed to take a quip at the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme and highlighted how it should have actually been a simple tee and jeans.

 

