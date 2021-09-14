Last Updated:

Met Gala 2021 In Pictures: Celebrities Channel 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'

It is showering designer outfits in New York City with star-studded events. Here are the best dressed A-list celebs who stunned at Met Gala 2021.

Jennifer Lopez
1/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez arrived in a rustic gown with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, feathered trim. She redefined fashion when she coordinated her outfit with a cowboy hat.

Billie Eilish
2/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish's cotton candy peach coloured Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown made her look nothing but dreamy at Met Gala 2021.

Megan Fox
3/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Megan Fox stunned in a red-hot gown with long sleeves and an open bodice with crisis cross accents. Her thigh-high slit gave some major outfit goals and highlighted her Jimmy Choo platforms.

Kim Kardashian
4/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian took her outfit to the next level with a fully covered mask. The KUWTK star wore a black Balenciaga haute couture gown with a matching train.

Cordae Dunston and Naomi Osaka
5/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Co-chair of Met Gala 2021, Naomi Osaka, arrived with Cordae Dunston in a Louis Vuitton outfit inspired by Haitian and Japanese influences. Cordae fashioned a golden long coat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
6/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared as style icons at the star-studded event. While Rihanna wore a black ruffled gown, Rocky donned a colourful patchy blanket like an ensemble with a suit underneath.

Kendal Jenner
7/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in her sheer Givenchy gown. The supermodel's dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's outfit in My Fair Lady.

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney
8/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney was loud and clear with her outfit as she paid her tribute to the era. She had "equal rights for women" written on her dress.

Lil Nas X
9/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X not only goes the extra mile with his songs but outfits as well. The MONTERO singer fashioned not one or two, but three outfits on the carpet.

Timothee Chalamet
10/10
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet delivered a style statement with his simple outfit. Chalamet appeared in white sweats and a satin tuxedo jacket designed by Haider Ackerman.

