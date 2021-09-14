Met Gala 2021 In Pictures: Celebrities Channel 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'

Quick links:
Jennifer Lopez arrived in a rustic gown with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, feathered trim. She redefined fashion when she coordinated her outfit with a cowboy hat.
Billie Eilish's cotton candy peach coloured Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown made her look nothing but dreamy at Met Gala 2021.
Megan Fox stunned in a red-hot gown with long sleeves and an open bodice with crisis cross accents. Her thigh-high slit gave some major outfit goals and highlighted her Jimmy Choo platforms.
Kim Kardashian took her outfit to the next level with a fully covered mask. The KUWTK star wore a black Balenciaga haute couture gown with a matching train.
Co-chair of Met Gala 2021, Naomi Osaka, arrived with Cordae Dunston in a Louis Vuitton outfit inspired by Haitian and Japanese influences. Cordae fashioned a golden long coat.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared as style icons at the star-studded event. While Rihanna wore a black ruffled gown, Rocky donned a colourful patchy blanket like an ensemble with a suit underneath.
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in her sheer Givenchy gown. The supermodel's dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's outfit in My Fair Lady.
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney was loud and clear with her outfit as she paid her tribute to the era. She had "equal rights for women" written on her dress.
Lil Nas X not only goes the extra mile with his songs but outfits as well. The MONTERO singer fashioned not one or two, but three outfits on the carpet.