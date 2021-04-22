22 Vs. Earth, A Prequel To 'Soul,' Gets Premiere Date On Disney+ Hotstar

Released in 2020, Soul is an animated fantasy comedy-drama film by Pixar and Disney. The multiple award-winning flick received highly positive reviews from critics for its story, animation, musical score, and voice acting. A character from the movie that caught much attention was 22, a soul with a dim view of life, voiced by Tina Fey. Now, she is getting her own short.

Soul spinoff, 22 vs. Earth release date on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney has announced a new short from Pixar Animation Studios, 22 Vs. Earth. Fans wondered what new soul 22 has against Earth in Disney and Pixar's hit 2020 feature film Soul. Now the upcoming short revisits the sceptical soul long before she ever met Joe Gardner. 22 vs. Earth cast brings back Tina Fey to The Great Before as the voice of quick-witted and sarcastic soul 22.

In the short, 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22’s subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life. 22 vs. Earth release date is set to April 30, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Source: pixarsoul Instagram

Set before the events of the Academy Award-nominated film, the Disney and Pixar original short is directed by 21-year-old Pixar veteran Kevin Nolting. He told dmedmedia that while making Soul, they talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn’t ultimately belong in that movie. Nolting mentioned that 22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions they had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person himself, it felt like perfect material. Kevin Nolting thinks the new souls make the short "so fun''. The contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22. He stated that the other new souls are what 22 once was before she took another path which is all about pure innocence.

Promo Image Source: A still from Soul

