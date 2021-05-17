365 Days Part 2 And 3 In Development At Netflix With Michele Morrone & Anna-Maria Siekluck

Released in 2020, 365 Days is a Polish erotic romantic drama movie on Netflix. The film was heavily criticized for its depiction of violence and sensual plot, but it was the most watched item in Netflix US. Now the makers have announced that two sequel projects are in the works, following the success of the first film.

365 Days part 2 and 3 in works at Netflix with the lead cast returning

Deadline has reported that Netflix has given greenlight to two 365 Days sequels. Original cast members Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sielucka will reprise their main roles as Don Massimo Torricelli and Laura Biel, respectively. Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze are also returning as Olga and Domenico, with Model and actor Simone Susinna joining the team as new character Nacho. Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, who directed the first film, will take on their duties again.

365 Days sequel will follow Massimo and Laura as they reunite. Their new beginning faces issues by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her trust and heart no matter what. The upcoming movies will be based on Polish author Blanka Lipinska's book trilogy, who co-wrote the first script with Mojca Tirs. The duo return to pen the next two parts with Tomasz Mandes.

Previously, Netflix bought the already-completed film. But this time they will be made in-house at Netflix. So, they might take a cautious approach to avoid controversial themes with softened content.

Netflix’s Łukasz Kluskiewicz, Content Acquisition Manager of films for CEE and Poland, said that 365 Days was one of their most popular films for their members in 2020. They are working closely with Blanka Lipinska, the author of the 365 Days trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as the characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.

Blanka Lipińska asserted that she is "hugely honored" that the remaining two parts of her 365 Days trilogy – This Day and Next 365 Days – will be brought to life on screen by Netflix. She mentioned that she is "so excited" to show fans of her novels all over the world this fresh look at the characters and to continue Laura and Massimo’s story. A release date is yet to be given.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM 365 DAYS

