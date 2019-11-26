The Debate
6 Underground: How The Audience Reacted To The Ryan Reynolds-starrer Trailer On Netflix

Hollywood News

6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds will stream on Netflix. It is a vigilante action thriller film helmed by, Michael Bay. Read to know its trailer reactions

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds will be seen on OTT platform Netflix in 6 Underground. It is a vigilante action thriller film helmed by, Michael Bay. The movie also stars Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Peyman Maadi, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco. Trailer of the film was released earlier. Check out fan reactions on the movies' trailer.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Makes Fun Of Justice League's Moustache Debacle

6 Underground trailer reactions

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Expresses His Love For Indian Cinema And Culture

 

 

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Almost Did A Cameo In Zombieland: Double Tap

 

 

Trailer 

Also Read | Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Congratulate The 'Sexiest Man Alive'

 

 

 

Published:
