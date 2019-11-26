6 Underground: How The Audience Reacted To The Ryan Reynolds-starrer Trailer On Netflix

Ryan Reynolds will be seen on OTT platform Netflix in 6 Underground. It is a vigilante action thriller film helmed by, Michael Bay. The movie also stars Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Peyman Maadi, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco. Trailer of the film was released earlier. Check out fan reactions on the movies' trailer.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Makes Fun Of Justice League's Moustache Debacle

6 Underground trailer reactions

6 Underground is going to be BONKERS!! December 13th on Netflix. #6Underground https://t.co/iHpW8blxU2 — Cheavor Duggins (@Cheavor) November 21, 2019

Ryan Reynolds + Michael Bay + the world's biggest magnet. What's not to love about the trailer for #6Underground?



📽️ (via @VancityReynolds)pic.twitter.com/ZaLOnNjFDS — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) October 1, 2019

This movie looks like the exact definition of a Michael Bay movie. (I kinda dig it) #6Underground https://t.co/HM5GjZ1xBa — Luke Stapley/Luke's Reviews (@LukeStapley1) October 1, 2019

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Expresses His Love For Indian Cinema And Culture

Michael Bay.... The name it self. Exudes heart pounding action every second..... Maybe even lightning will strike that tree in the open field... at the beginning .... Well ya know, we could only hope — Chaeddaeus Odinson (@Vodinsson) November 14, 2019

This trailer was full of destruction😂🔥 — Aamir Ustad (@aamir_ustad) November 14, 2019

Pretty much what you'd expect when you put Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay together! — Sophia Pino Tran (@sophiapino) November 18, 2019

Im so ready for this moviee its gonna be so amazing and i cant wait to watch this hero movie in action🥰 — ryanreynoldsnewss (@aviationryanr) November 14, 2019

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Almost Did A Cameo In Zombieland: Double Tap

I was going to ask when can I preorder, then I find out it's on Netflix. BY ALL THAT IS GOOD, A THOUSAND TIMES YES 😭😭😭😃😃😃😃😭😭😭 I'm in a roller coaster of emotions. — Brandon Louis (@brad_lee21) November 14, 2019

Michael 'explosions' Bay show us a kinda different Florence tourism! Still rocking! thanks Mr. @VancityReynolds thanks Mr. @michaelbay and thanks @NetflixFilm — Peter Van Diesel (@PeterVanDiesel) November 15, 2019

Trailer

Also Read | Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Congratulate The 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.