6ix9ine's Net Worth: Here's How The 'Gummo' Singer Makes His Millions

6ix9ine is one of the most successful rappers in the industry who rose to fame with his debut single Gummo. Since then, 6ix9ine or Tekashi69 has worked with several other artists like Nikki Minaj and Murda Beatz. Apart from his music and personal style, 6ix9ine’s controversies have kept him in the spotlight. So what is 6ix9ine’s net worth? Find out below.

6ix9ine’s net worth

From Daniel Hernandez to 6ix9ine

6ix9ine’s real name is Daniel Hernandez and was born in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. Daniel began his singing career at the age of 16 and released his first song 69 in 2014. He continued releasing new music and soon adopted the stage name 6ix9ine or Tekashi69. His early music career moves helped him get noticed in the industry.

Mixtape Day69 and hitting the Billboard charts

6ix9ine debuted his first mixtape in 2018 titled Day69. This mixtape thrust the Brooklyn born into the limelight. The single, Gummo from this mixtape reached the No.6 spot on U.S. rap chart, and it was soon on the No. 12 spot on Billboard Hot 100. These numbers helped Gummo get certified Gold, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Soon, 6ix9ine featured Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz in the song Fefe. The song was from his debut album Dummy Boy. This debut album was even certified platinum. Dummy Boy helped 6ix9ine cement his place in the music industry and help him collaborate with other artists. Hence, these music collaborations and plenty of hits in his discography led 6ix9ine’s net worth to be approximately $8 million, states a Celebrity Net Worth report.

6ix9ine’s new record deal

In 2019, according to Rolling Stone’s report, 6ix9ine signed a $10 million deal with 10k Projects. The deal was signed for producing two albums, namely a Spanish and an English album. There is currently no new news on his record deal. But 6ix9ine continues to reach out to his fans via social media.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.