'A Quiet Place 3' Release Date Unveiled; Film To Release Only After An Untitled Spin-off

Much before the yet-to-be-titled spin-off of the popular post-apocalyptic horror flick, A Quiet Place will hit the big screens, the makers of the film franchise have announced an interesting update about it's third installment. On Wednesday, February 16, Paramount Pictures revealed that the forthcoming spin-off will be released next year. Meanwhile, the creators also announced that they have already initiated plans for A Quiet Place 3. However, detailed information about the cast and plot of the movie still remains under wraps.

A Quiet Place 3 release date

A tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of Paramount Pictures revealed that the forthcoming untitled film will be helmed by ace director Michael Sarnoski. Further dropping the release details of A Quiet Place 3, the makers announced that the movie will hit the theatres in the year 2025. "The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025," Paramount wrote on Twitter.

The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/im2R4jPwj5 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

More on A Quiet Place

Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the lead, the first installment of the movie revolved around the lives of a family struggling for survival in a world where the human race has been targeted by blind, yet noise-sensitive creatures. The remainder of the human population resorts to communicating in sign language to keep the creatures at bay. Helmed by John Krasinski, the first part was written jointly by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

A Quiet Place 2

The plot of the sequel film follows the life of the family after the events from the first instalment and portrays how they continue their struggle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world. The family learns that the alien creatures can be defeated using high-frequency audio. Armed with their knowledge about the alien species, the humans continue to navigate risking their lives.

Now, the latest update about the third installment doesn't confirm if John Krasinski will don the hat of the director once again. It is also unclear if Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles in A Quiet Place 3. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the creators. Amid this, the yet untitled spin-off of the movie has raised the expectations of fans.

(Image: Twitter/@paramountplus)