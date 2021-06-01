'A Quiet Place Part II' Becomes The Biggest Pandemic-era Hit At The US Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt, which released on May 28, 2021, all over the USA, is the biggest pandemic-era box office hit. The movie saw several postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic before it finally premiered in New York on March 8, 2020. The movie was later released for the whole country and has been received positively by the audience by and large, with a worldwide total collection of 80.5 million dollars and counting.

A Quiet Place Part II reception

A Quiet Place Part II has been received positively by critics and audiences alike, which has also resulted in the movie already getting an IMDB rating of 8/10 and 7.5/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. The film garnered a collection of over 58 million dollars from the USA and Canada, and the rest of the collections amount to 22 million dollars which come from other territories, as opposed to the A Quiet Place box office collection which was around 340 million dollars. i09 wrote in a review that the movie was "a quintessential great sequel" while Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com gave the film a rating of 3/4 as he went on to say the movie has "incredibly robust and kinetic" action scenes.

About A Quiet Place Part II

Following its predecessor, A Quiet Place which revolved around the Abbott family who f]ind themselves trying to survive in silence in a post-apocalyptic world, A Quiet Place Part II revolves around the family discovering that there are other threats that lurk over their lives as they try surviving in the world. The movie was made with a budget of 61 million dollars which recovered over the weekend.

Cast and crew of A Quiet Place Part II

Written, and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II starred Emily Blunt, as Evelyn Abbott, Cillian Murphy as Emmett, Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, and Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott. The movie also features Djimon Hounsou, Scoot McNairy, Okieriete Onaodowan, and the director John Krasinski, in notable roles. While Polly Morgan was in charge of the cinematography of the movie, Marco Beltrami composed the music for the movie.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM A QUIET PLACE PART II and John Krasinski's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.