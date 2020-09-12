Aaron Grissom Of 'Top Chef' Fame Passes Away At 34 After A Motorcycle Accident

Aaron Grissom, best known for his appearance as a contestant on Top Chef Season 12, passed away in a motorbike accident. Yu Nanakornphanom, who worked with Aaron previously, broke the news to the international daily, The News Tribune. The 34-year-old chef was said to have suffered multiple blunt force injuries after being involved in an accident near Chambers Bay in Washington.

Aaron Grissom passes away at 34

Aaron Grissom had returned to the city after spending a long time in Mexico amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. A close friend of the late chef, Yu Nanakornphanom spoke to The News Tribune on Thursday, revealing details from the incident. His death was declared ‘by accident’ as he suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accident while he rode his motorcycle.

Yu Nanakornphanom spoke highly of his close friend and how much he believed in him. He stated that Aaron had a lot going on and had a good future in front of him. He said he always learning something new or perfecting his skills. He also added that his friend was a very driven man who lived his life to the fullest.

Yu Nanakornphanom and Aaron Grissom worked together in a restaurant called Moshi Moshi Ramen bar. Aaron Grisomm was the head chef at the restaurant while Yu Nanakornphanom owned it. He also said in the announcing statement that Aaron had selflessly donated his kidney to him when he needed it just before the commencement of the restaurant.

Aaron Grissom was a much-loved contestant on Top Chef and also appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He also worked as a head chef and executive chef in a few renowned restaurants situated in different parts of the country.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron Grissom had been working for various musicians. He would cook for the musicians on tour while they had concerts in different parts of the world. However, the concerts had been put on a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Aaron Grissom Twitter

