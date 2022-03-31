Academy Awards Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood's biggest star-studded night, the 94th Academy Awards, took place earlier this week on March 27, 2022. The event saw several films and artists scripting history with their extraordinary talents. However, the biggest takeaway from the night was the feud between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock as the former lost his cool after Rock cracked a joke about his actor wife Jada Pinkett Smith. To review and address the series of events, the Academy recently announced a board meeting. In the latest update, the Board of Governors has now initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for the violation of the Awards' Standard of Conduct.

The Board members of the Academy recently conducted a formal review of the incident which has become the most talked-about topic in the past two days. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the formal review included a "full board of governors meeting" to address the incident. Now, as per a recent report by the Independent, the Academy has begun disciplinary proceedings against the King Richard star who violated the Academy's Standard of Conduct. As per the leading daily, the standard of conduct includes inappropriate physical contact, compromising the integrity of the Academy and more.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the news outlet reported.

Moreover, Smith was also asked to leave the award show after assaulting Chris Rock, but the former refused.

What happened at Oscars 2022?

The biggest takeaway of the star-studded night became the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock, moments before the former received his first-ever Oscar. During the ceremony, Chris Rock, who graced the stage to announce one of the winners, cracked an unscripted joke on Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian suggested she play a titular role in GI Jone 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to alopecia. Soon after the joke, Will Smith lost his cool, marched toward the stage and slapped the comedian. He later broke down during his award acceptance speech for his lead role in King Richard as he apologised to the Academy for his behaviour. On the other hand, Rock refused to file a legal complaint against the actor.

