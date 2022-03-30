Academy Sets Board Of Governors Meeting On Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud; Know All About It

Oscars 2022 saw Will Smith storming the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock after the latter joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head. The incident has not only drawn reactions from celebrities and audiences across the globe but the Academy itself, as they announced a formal review of the series of events.

The formal review will include a 'full board of governors meeting' to address the issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet stated that the first 'post-Oscars board meeting' always features a 'postmortem of the ceremony'. Ahead of the Academy's meeting, know about 'The Board of Governors', its members and how will it affect Will Smith.

What is the 'The Board Of Governors'?

According to the official website of the Academy, 'The Board Of Governors' "directs the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health and assures the fulfilment of its mission." The members come on board through elections and hold around six to eight meetings throughout the year, according to Fox News. The board also has ten officer positions, which currently include the likes of President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

Who all sits on The Board?

The board consists of 17 different branches, the actors' branch, casting directors branch, cinematographers branch, costume designers branch, directors branch, documentary branch, executives branch, film editors branch, makeup artists and hairstylists branch, marketing and relationship branch, music branch, producers branch, production design branch, short films and feature nominations branch, sound branch, visual effects branch, writers branch.

Three governors are present in each branch. Some notable names include - Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Dern, Rita Wilson, David Rubin, Ava Duvernay, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Todd and Eric Roth.

Meanwhile, the Academy issued a statement shortly after the incident, condemning Smith's actions. The Academy condemns the actions of Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," they mentioned.

Image: AP