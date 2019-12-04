Actor Hugh Grant Asks Citizens To Vote Against UK PM Boris Johnson

English actor Hugh Grant is campaigning against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the upcoming election in the United Kingdom. Grant is going door-to-door in London to convince people to not vote for Johnson, who he calls 'Pinnochio'. Grant is against the Brexit and feels that Britain should not leave the European Union.

Grant's election campaign

The actor is campaigning for Labour party candidates and also for the Liberal Democrats. Grant is in favour of tactical voting to oust the incumbent prime minister Boris Johnson. On Monday, the actor campaigned for Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna after he campaigned for Luciana Berger on Sunday. The Nothing Hill star is all set to campaign for Labour party candidate Faisa Shaheen on Wednesday.

The actor is concerned about the fact that a victory in the upcoming election will give Boris Johnson a chance to push Brexit further. Speaking to the media, Grant said that he cannot see a Conservative Party government in the country he loves after the party's decision to expel responsible and sane leaders.

When asked whether he would leave the country if Johnson emerges victorious in the election, Grant said that he would never want to leave the country when he can help it. Grant also took a jibe at the Conservative party leader saying that he may get arrested by the Boris government for sedition.

The United Kingdom will vote on December 12 to elect its new prime minister. This is the first time since 1923, that the United Kingdom is voting in December. The election was arranged at a short notice in late October after prime minister Boris Johnson called for an early general election to resolve the deadlock in parliament over Brexit. The United Kingdom has a parliamentary form of democracy, just like India, where both majority and minority governments are a possible election outcomes.

