Best If US Keeps Out Of UK Election: Boris Johnson Tells Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it would be the “best” thing if US President Donald Trump doesn’t get involved in the UK elections. Speaking to a London-based radio station, Johnson called the United States a close friend and ally saying they "traditionally" don’t get involved in each other’s election campaign.

Trump comments on election

In October, Trump commented on upcoming UK elections and opined that Johnson should seal a pact with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage claiming Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be bad for Britain. Senior Conservative leaders are wary of the fact that Trump could upset the campaign by wading into the elections during the NATO meeting scheduled in London next week.

Read: Trump Impeachment Drive Has Parallels To Wisconsin Recall

'Get Brexit done'

Johnson’s hour-long talk was majorly centred around the impending Brexit where the British PM assured that he will deliver it by January 31 if he retains the power. In the manifesto released by the Conservative party, Johnson wrote an introduction to it with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit done’. “For the last three and a half years, this country has felt trapped, like a lion in a cage. We have all shared the same frustration – like some super-green supercar blocked in the traffic. We can see the way ahead. We know where we want to go – and we know why we are stuck,” wrote Johnson highlighting the significance of upcoming elections.

Read: Trump Makes Surprise Visit To US Troops In Afghanistan On Thanksgiving

Johnson said that Brexit will end the deadlock and restore confidence and certainty to businesses and families. According to the British Prime Minister, Brexit will lead to a pent-up tidal wave of investment into Britain and then they can focus on the priorities of the British people, funding the NHS and tackling the cost of living. “And as things stand, there is only one way to get Brexit done - and that is to return a Conservative Government with a working majority on December 12th,” said Johnson.

Read: Boris Johnson: Anybody Involved In London Bridge Attack Would Be Brought To Justice

Read: Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Uses Edited Footage To Push Brexit Agenda