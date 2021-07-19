Actor Jason Momoa Says Goodbye To His Brown Hair As He Prepares For 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa will soon be seen reprising his role as Arthur Curry (Aquaman) in the upcoming DC movie Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. As the actor prepared for the movie, he underwent a drastic transformation. Jason, known for his long brown hair, recently revealed that he was going to go blonde for his role in the movie.

Jason Momoa goes blonde

Jason Momoa took to his Instagram and announced that he was about to begin the shoot of the upcoming movie Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, better known as Aquaman 2. The actor shared a video, and in the video he could be heard saying that he was in England to begin the shoot for the movie as he was about to say goodbye to his brown hair. He also said that he was really excited to meet his cast and crew members. While sharing the video Momoa wrote, "London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye, brown hello blondie!." The movie will also feature Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Jason Momoa shares the trailer of his upcoming movie Sweet Girl

Jason Momoa will soon be seen in the action-thriller Sweet Girl alongside Isabela Merced. The actor took to his Instagram and dropped the trailer of his upcoming movie. In the movie, Momoa will be playing the role of a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people accountable for his wife’s death while guarding the only family he has left, his daughter. While sharing the video he wrote, "Check out me and my sweet child o' mine @isabelamerced as we take on some bad dudes. Sweet Girl comes out globally on Netflix on August 20! Directed by my best friend."

Jason Momoa's upcoming movies

The actor will next be seen in the fantasy comedy-adventure film Slumberland. The movie is based on the comic book series titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. It will also feature Marlow Barkley, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O'Dowd. Momoa will also be seen in the epic science fiction film Dune. The film is planned to release in two parts and has an ensemble cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. Dune is scheduled to be premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021.

Image: Aquaman's official's Instagram

