Actor Judi Dench Reveals Why She Did Not Like Her Look In 'Cats'

As reported by a news portal, actor Judi Dench opened up about her look from Tom Hooper's Cats in an interview with a leading magazine. Revealing that she did not like her look, she said that she was battered and mangy. Dench essayed the character of Old Deuteronomy in the film.

Judi Dench reveals she did not like her Cats look

Judi Dench said that the cloak she was made to wear felt like five foxes were on her back. The actor said that she was not aware of her look while they were shooting for Cats as it was shot on green screen. She also revealed that she is yet to watch the film back in full.

Dench was unhappy with her appearance in the film. Dench was hoping that her look would be elegant but felt that she resembled a battered and mangy old cat. Judi Dench tagged herself as 'a great big orange bruiser'.

Cats is based on the 1981 musical of the same name and featured Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic music and re-imagined the musical for a new generation. It also featured a team of dancers under the guidance of the Tony award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. The Judi Dench starer was widely criticised and was labelled as the worst film of 2019 at the Razzies. The film also features James Corden, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson.

Cats went on to make $76 Million in the box office while it was made on a total budget of a $100 million. Talking about her ideal role, Judi Dench revealed that she wants to play someone who everyone thinks is a kind, saintly and beautified kind of person but is actually killing people. Being a part of the industry for almost 60 years, Dench said that she still has no plans to retire.

Featuring on the June 2020 issue of a leading magazine, Judi Dench became the oldest woman to grace the front cover in the magazine's 104-year history. Before the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor was interviewed by the magazine and discussed everything from why retirement is out of the question to how she has become a social media phenomenon without actually being on social media. The 85-year-old looks glamourous on the cover featuring an outfit from Dolce and Gabbana.

On the work front, Judi Dench is set to roll in four projects for the year 2020. She will be seen in Six Minutes to Midnight as Miss Rocholl and in Artemis Fowl as Commander Root. She will also feature in prominent roles in Blithe Spirit and Off the Rails.

