Actor Kaley Cuoco Slams German Coach Hitting Horse At Olympics; Offers To Buy 'Saint Boy'

Actor Kaley Cuoco expressed her displeasure at the German coach accused of punching an uncooperative horse during the recently concluded Olympics in Tokyo. The actor called the rider Annika Schleu and her coach Kim Raisner a 'disgrace' and added that this does not represent our sport. She also offered to buy the horse Saint Boy and give it the 'life it should have.'

Sharing pictures of the athlete Annika Schleu bursting into tears after the horse refused to jump, Kaley wrote that it was her 'duty and heart to comment on this disgrace.' The Big Bang Theory star added that this was 'not Olympic show jumping.'

She added, "This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves." She added that the athlete and their team 'did not do your county proud, or this sport.'

Kaley also wrote, "You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you." Asking 'name your price', she then added that she will buy the horse and give it the life it should have.

The German coach had been suspended after footage of her hitting the horse surfaced. In the video, one could see Raisner leaning over a fence to hit the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump during the showjumping round.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union stated that it had gone through the footage and confirmed that Rained 'appeared to strike the horse with her fist'. It added that her actions were found to be in violation of the rules.

The suspension only applied for the Olympics which concluded on Sunday.

Kaley Cuoco on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaley, known for her character Penny in The Big Bang Theory, is currently working on the movie The Man from Toronto. She is working alongside Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Ellen Barkin in the action-comedy which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14 next year. The movie will be directed by Patrick Hughes.



