Adam Lambert Reveals He Auditioned To Play Lady Gaga's Best Friend In 'A Star Is Born'

Hollywood singer Adam Lambert recently appeared on Courtney Act and Vanity's podcast Brenda, Call Me! The episode titled Operator, Connect Us To Adam Lambert had the Hollywood singer reveal a number of details about his life and work. In the podcast, Lambert also revealed how he auditioned for the role of Lady Gaga’s best friend in the recent remake of A Star is Born, even though he knew he wasn't the best fit for the part. He spoke about how he wanted to appear in the blockbuster film along with the iconic Lady Gaga but had doubts regarding compatibility once he read the script.

In the podcast, Lambert mentioned it was funny to him that he auditioned for the part because all he was told about the part was that "she's going to have a gay best friend". He mentioned how he thought the idea was cute and so he got the script. However, he talked about how, when he read the script, he feared he might not be the right fit for the role mentioning how the character was Latino and had to use Latin slangs, including calling Gaga's character in the film "mami". He thought about not auditioning since he didn't think he would be right for the role; however, he did it anyway. He also spoke about how he was relieved when the role eventually went to Anthony Ramos.

More about Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert had been touring with the legendary rock group Queen, replacing the late Freddie Mercury as the band's lead singer. Following the success of the biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody which was about Queen, "The Rhapsody Tour" was then announced where Queen + Adam Lambert then toured through North America, Asia and Oceania. The fourth leg of the tour, which is supposed to begin in 2022, will take the group across Europe.

According to out.com, Queen's lead guitarist Brian May has described Lambert as "a voice in a billion". He also mentioned how nobody has the range that Lambert has when it comes to his vocals comparing him to the legendary Freddie Mercury. He even mentioned how he's seen Adam "develop" just like he did Freddie Mercury. The group also made a documentary of their tour titled, The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

Image source - Adam Lambert Instagram