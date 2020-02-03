Maroon 5's Adam Levine Gets Teary-eyed During His Tribute Performance For Kobe Bryant

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine gave a heartfelt tribute to late NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Adam Levine took centre stage with his performance during the Pre-Super Bowl Concert. Read on to know more details about Adam Levine’s performance.

Adam Levine in tears over Bryant’s death

The Super Bowl has officially begun. But before the football tournament could capture the entire attention of the audience, the Pre-Super Bowl concert was present to entertain the audience. But since the world is mourning the loss of NBA player Kobe Bryant, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine paid a heartfelt tribute to the late basketball player through his Pre-Super Bowl concert performance.

Also read | Adam Levine Relieved Halftime Show Stress Is Behind Maroon 5

Dan+Shay and Maroon 5 performed at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Sunday evening, February 2nd, 2020. The country music duo Dan+Shay opened the evening with their first performance since winning two Grammys. The country music duo belted out their hits namely 10,000 hours, Tequila, and Speechless.

Stone Cold singer Demi Lovato also joined the country music duo during their performance of Speechless. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine made his entry on stage wearing a Gun N’ Roses shirt. The band kicked off their performance by belting out their hit songs What Lovers Do, Payphone, This Love, Moves Like Jagger, and Animal.

Also read | AR Rahman And His Son Hung Out With Maroon 5's PJ Morton At The Grammys 2020; See Pics

After Maroon 5 performed their set, Adam Levine took hold of a Los Angeles Lakers 24 Bryant shirt. He then went on to wave the shirt in front of the arena and the stage. Just as the stage turned purple, Maroon 5 started performing their hit single Memories as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. During his performance, an emotional Adam Levine said that he does not know if he’ll make it through his performance with his emotions intact. Adam Levine at one point during his performance let out a few tears as well, as he continued performing the song Memories.

Also read | Maroon 5: All The Studio Albums By The LA-based Pop-rock Band

Also read | MUST WATCH: Maroon 5 Leave Fans Mesmerised As They Perform At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's 'Mangal Parv' Celebrations

Image Cortesy: Maroon 5 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.