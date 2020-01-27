AR Rahman And His Son Hung Out With Maroon 5's PJ Morton At The Grammys 2020; See Pics

The Grammy Award present by The Recording Academy for outstanding achievements in the music industry. The 62nd Grammy Award 2020 just took place on Sunday, January 26. Among the many music artistes present was A.R. Rahman who attended the event with his son.

Also Read | A.R. Rahman Songs Featuring Sukhwinder Singh That Are Still Adored By Fans

A.R. Rahman attends the Grammy with his son

The 2020 edition of Grammy Awards was held at Staples Centre, Los Angeles. A.R. Rahman attended the show with his 17-years-old son, A.R. Ameen. The father-son duo caught up with PJ Morton, keyboardist of popular band Maroon 5.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Songs Will Be Composed By The Legendary A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman wore long red and black, funky coat. His son, A.R. Ameen, was seen donning a blue and brown suit. Rahman also uploaded several behind the scenes pictures and videos from the event on his official Instagram Handle, which has around 3.6 million followers.

Also Read | AR Rahman's Net Worth, Properties And Cars Owned By The Talented Musician

Earlier, A.R. Rahman was seen wearing a black suit at the pre-Grammy party. The artist even uploaded pictures and videos from the event at that time.

Also Read | AR Rahman Birthday: Beautiful Bollywood Songs Of The Music Maestro

In 2010, A.R. Rahman bagged two Grammy Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture for Slumdog Millionaire and Best Motion Picture Song for Jai Ho from the same film. In the latest 2020 event, besides him, Priyanka Chopra also attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas. She was with her in-laws, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, and Kevin-Danielle Jonas.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.