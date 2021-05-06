Adele Celebrates Being 'Thirty Free' With Rare Photos; Fans Ask If It's A New Album

Singer Adele, who turned 33 on May 5, 2021, shared a string of her never-before-seen stunning photos on Instagram to ring her birthday with a zing of a flirty message. In the first photo, she added her monochrome picture in which she was seen smiling barefaced and she had let her hair down. Her hands were joined together at the side of her neck showing off her tattoos one near the elbow inked as a celestial planet and another on her hand which read 'Paradise'.

In the next image, she added a photo of her diving in a blue-gree watered lake and the Rolling in The Deep singer is seen enjoying the swim clad in colourful swimwear. The third image was her candid picture while twirling in her black and plum-coloured tie-dye dress. Adele added a quirky message in the caption that read "Thrity Free".

Adele celebrates her 'Thirty-Free' birthday

While several celebrities sent their wishes for Adele's birthday in the comment section, fans were gushing over her never-before-seen pictures. All Of Me singer John Legend wished her, "happy birthday". The Ellen DeGeneres Show host Ellen Degeneres wished her for her birthday with a hilarious comment saying "Happy birthday! Hope that's the name of your next album". Stranger Things star Milli Bobby Brow praised the star and wrote "I love you that's all".

Fans were gushing over her ethereal beauty in the rare pics and one wrote "WE LOVE A SELF LOVING QUEEN". Amid wishes and compliments, many were asking for her to drop the new album. One wrote "Thirty, release the damn album, free", while the other wrote, "where is the album sis".

Adele has not put out new songs since 2015 and so fans have been awaiting the release of her fresh album. Her last single was Can't Let It Go released in November 2015 under her third studio album 25. The oscar and grammy-winning artist was last seen hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) show last year in October during Halloween. However, she did clarify at the time she will be not appearing as a musical guest. Sharing a photo of her in hosting SNL she wrote in the caption, "I'm going back to my cave now to be (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out this next year".

