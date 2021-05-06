Adele Receives Birthday Wishes From Ellen DeGeneres With A Comic Instagram Video; Watch

Ellen DeGeneres has invited a long list of famous film and music celebrities to her show ever since it began. However, the episode of her talk show titled The Ellen DeGeneres Show that featured singer Adele happens to be among the most memorable episodes of the show. On the occasion of Adele’s birthday, Ellen recently shared some of the funny moments of Adele’s episode where the singer is seen doing amusing things in public. The video soon received all kinds of reactions as well as birthday wishes for Adele from fans.

Ellen DeGeneres shares her “favourite moment” of Adele on her birthday

Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 5 and Ellen DeGeneres has sent her wishes to the singer by sharing what she calls among her “favourite moments” of her show. Ellen wrote in the caption of the post, “This is one of my favorite moments of all time. Happy birthday, @Adele!”. The video shows Adele following Ellen’s command through her earpiece while in a restaurant. Adele inquires with one of the workers about wheatgrass, and after receiving orders from Ellen, cuts the grass with a pair of scissors and puts it in her mouth.

As the camera shows the confused reactions of the employees at the restaurant, Ellen is seen laughing in another frame that was showing the live moments from the studio. The audience who was present at the studio also join her in laughing as they watched Adele at the restaurant. Ellen’s post took no time in receiving amused reactions from fans, who praised her and Adele for creating this funny moment in the show. Many of the fans also sent their wishes to Adele in their comments.

Adele has become one of the most prominent music personalities in the West in the last few years, having released a number of hit songs and albums during the course of her career. Some of her popular songs include Hello, Make You Feel My Love, Someone Like You and many more. She has been felicitated with some of the most prestigious music awards, which includes an Academy Award.

