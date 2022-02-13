Adele Shares Update On Las Vegas Residency After Postponing It; '100% Happening This Year'

Grammy-award-winning singer Adele rescheduled her Las Vegas Residency in January at the last minute due to not being fully prepared for the event. The singer took to her social media to share a video where she emotionally apologised for the last-minute cancellation and offered free merchandise and mett-and-greets for fans. During her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old singer addressed postponement and provided a major update on the same.

Adele updates on Las Vegas Residency

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Skyfall singer admitted that the 'manpower was down' ahead of the event and they were unable to make last-minute changes. The singer further explained that she did not want to give her fans a half-hearted performance as she has never done that in her entire life.

Adele explained, ''I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. It would have been a really half-a**** show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not going to start now.”

However, she appeared optimistic about presenting the show to the fans as her team is working hard to prepare for the show. Adele said, ''We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,'' She continued, ''The sooner I can announce, the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

In January, the singer shared a video on her Instagram to reschedule the Las Vegas Residency hours before it was about to start. In the video, she regretfully said, ''I'm sorry but my show ain't ready, we have tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and good enough for you but we have been absolutely destroyed. Half my team and crew have tested positive and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Image: Instagram/@adele