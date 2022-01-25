Adele Postponed Her Las Vegas Residency Due To Clash With Set Designer Not COVID: Reports

Adele recently cancelled her Las Vegas residency a few hours before the concert was supposed to take place. The singer shared a tearful video and said she had to cancel her event as half of her team had tested positive for COVID-19 and the show wasn't ready. New reports claim that Adele cancelled her residency due to a dispute with the set designer and she wasn't happy with the way the venue was set up.

Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to dispute and not COVID-19

As per a report by TMZ, Adele was unhappy with various set pieces, a choir, the sound system and other items associated with her Las Vegas show. Several sources told the media outlet that the set designer Esmeralda Devlin and the remaining crew could not satisfy her production demands. They said that the singer felt numerous elements in her show, "were not good enough."

Adele was supposed to perform the first of her 24 concerts in Las Vegas on Friday last week, the concert would mark the singer's first live concert in over five years. Taking to her Instagram just a few hours before the show went live, the singer tearfully said, "I'm sorry but my show ain't ready, we have tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and good enough for you but we have been absolutely destroyed. Half my team and crew have tested positive and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele said that she and her team had been awake for 30 hours trying to figure out a way but they had 'run out of time'. She said, "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again. We're going to reschedule all the dates, we're on it right now. And I'm going to finish my show. I want to to get it to where it's supposed to be [but] we've been up against so much and it just ain't ready."

Several concertgoers took to social media and expressed their disappointment and claimed that they had already reached the location and asked why the singer waited so long to make the announcement. The shows were scheduled to take place at Caesars Palace's Colosseum in Las Vegas from January to April.

Image: Instagram/@adele