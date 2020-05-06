Adele's Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Chrissy Teigen Stumped

Adele has amazed fans with her newly slimmed-down figure and lifestyle change since photos emerged of the singer from a Caribbean beach at New Year. Since then, fans of Adele have been waiting for another glimpse of the singer, as she is not quite active on social media. Recently, Adele shared a birthday post, featuring the singer flaunting her chiselled body and Chrissy Teigen was quick to give a shocking response to Adele’s transformation. Read the details here.

Adele, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday post, thanking her fans for all the wishes and motivating them to support the healthcare workers across the world. As seen in the picture shared, Adele can be seen showing her tremendous weight loss in a tight black dress. Since the picture was posted, fans of the singer went outpoured love and congratulated on her transformation However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Chrissy Teigen gave a surprised reaction at Adele’s transformation. Chrissy Teigen wrote: “I mean are you kidding me?”. Take a look at the picture shared by Adele.

With the picture shared, the Hello singer wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️. 2020 okay bye thanks x"

Adele's new album

After her manager assured a 2020 release, a clip of the artist confirming the news herself at a wedding party surfaced earlier this year, where she was both performer and officiant for one of her friends. While speaking on stage, the singer told everyone there to expect her album in September. Take a look at the video:

🚨 @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Adele's musical journey

Considered as one of the best singers who have dominated the British Music Industry, Adele Adkins, popularly known as Adele has delivered several chartbusters throughout her career. Adele, who is famous for her songs like Rolling in the Deep, Hello and Someone Like You, has nearly six Grammy Awards under her cap. Reportedly, Adele considers Beyonce as her inspiration.

