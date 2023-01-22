Gerard Pique Cosies Up To Irina Shayk Days After Shakira Releases 'diss Track'

Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique and supermodel Irina Shayk have fuelled dating rumours after they were spotted together on Thursday. Former FC Barcelona football player Gerard Pique was recently spotted with Irina Shayk at an NBA game in Paris.

Pique and Shayk reportedly cosied up at the game together at Accor Arena Bercy on Thursday.

The photos and videos of Gerard and Irina from the game are being widely surfaced on social media.

In the viral pictures and videos, Pique can be seen putting an arm around Shayk and posing for the cameras. Shayk looked glamorous in a black LBD, whereas Pique wore a beige Nike hoodie.

Check out a video of their interaction from the NBA game:

Gerard Pique had a bitter split from Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years together, whereas Irina Shayk broke up with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015 after a five-year relationship.

Shakira takes swipe at Gerard Pique's new girlfriend in diss track

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer recently released her new song, in which, she seemingly took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend.

In the song, Shakira could be heard singing the following lyrics in Spanish: "No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you."

She then seems to compare herself with her ex's new girlfriend with these lyrics: "You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart. I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Later in the song, she sings, "I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you."

Check out her song video below:

She then says she won't get back with her ex even if he begs her to. "I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me." At the end, Shakira emphasizes "pique" in the Spanish word "salpique" - which looks like a clear nod at her ex.

Fans couldn't help but wonder if Shakira's latest track 'BZRP Music Sessions #53' with Argentine DJ Bizarrap is a 'diss track' about her ex, 35-year-old Gerard Pique. Shakira's new song has since topped Spotify's Global Charts.

Gerard Pique announces partnership with Casio watches after Shakira's diss track

During a stream for his new soccer 7 tournaments, the King's League, Gerard Pique announced a new partnership with Casio watches. While announcing the same, the former Barcelona defender hilariously said, "Casio has sent us wristwatches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio. The King's League struck a deal with Casio. This watch will last a lifetime."

When Pique was asked by a member present in the room about the reason behind this partnership, Sergio Aguero hilariously interrupted and said, "It was because of Shakira's song."

About Shakira and Gerard Pique's split:

Shakira and Pique, who have two kids together, broke up last year after an 11-year relationship. The 45-year-old singer met Pique while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'.