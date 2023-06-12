After Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For Another Action Film With Heads Of State

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming project titled Heads of State. The actress recently treated her fans with an update from the sets, which she shared on her Instagram handle. The photo showcased Priyanka standing in front of a mirror, with her back turned towards it.

In the picture, Priyanka sported a stylish black athleisure ensemble, consisting of a crop top and cycling shorts. Her hair was casually styled in a messy bun, while bandages adorned her legs. Alongside the photo, Priyanka captioned it with an intriguing message, stating, "These knees have been through a lot over time," accompanied by the hashtag #headsofstate. In addition to sharing a snapshot of her crew gathered together on the set, she also provided a glimpse of a British snack she enjoyed during a break.

(Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story)

(Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story)

All we know about Heads of State

(John Cena and Idris Elba in a scene in Suicide Squad | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Amazon Studios announced this action comedy film in 2020. John Cena and Idris Elba were the first ones to join the cast, post which Chopra was also signed. It is being directed by Ilya Naishuller who has directed films like Nobody and Hardcore Henry.

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce’s concert

(Priyanka attended Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra, and best friend Tamanna | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka recently attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London with mother Madhu Chopra, and best friend Tamanna Dutt. The actress opted for a black crop top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Her mother Madhu and her friend Tamanna were also seen in black ensembles. She shared several photos from the concert on her Instagram handle. Along with the images ,Priyanka wrote a long note thanking Beyonce and Jay Z for the "incredible hospitality."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Next, in addition to Heads of State, she will also be part of a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. Additionally, the actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.